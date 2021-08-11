Murphy-Crowe and Wall named in Irish Rugby 7s squad

Tipperary duo Amee Leigh Murphy-Crowe and Dorothy Wall have been included in the 26-player squad for Ireland’s upcoming Rugby 7s season.

The squad return to training next week at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre ahead of the return of the HSBC Women’s World Sevens Series.

Tipp Town’s Murphy-Crowe has been a regular in the Irish 7s set up in recent years, while Fethard’s Dorothy Wall is continuing her return to the 7s format after focusing solely on the 15s game in recent years.

The Women’s World Sevens Series is due to get underway with the traditional back-to-back legs in Dubai and Cape Town in December.