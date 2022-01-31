Murphy Crowe top scorer at Seville Sevens

The Ireland women’s side were denied a historic win at the Seville Sevens tournament last night.

17 – 12 the final score against Australia with the Irish failing to add to their tally in the second half having led 12 – 5 at half time thanks to a brace of tries in the first four minutes.

Tipp’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe featuring once again for the Irish but not getting on the scoresheet in the final – she scored two tries in Ireland’s 29 – 0 semi-final victory over England.

Amee-Leigh was the highest try scorer of the tournament having with 20.