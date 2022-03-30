Murphy Crowe says performance against Wales had a lot of positives

Despite their loss to Wales in the opening match of the Six Nations the Irish women’s team have a lot of positives to take from game according to Tipperary’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe.

The former Clanwilliam player was among Ireland’s try scorers in the Welsh game.

Amee Leigh says they’re determined to learn from the defeat as they head to Paris this weekend.

“As a competitive team and the competitive nature that’s in every one of the players that’s in the squad we just want to go out there and perform and you hope that the performance that you put in gets you a win but unfortunately that wasn’t the case this weekend.

“But as you said massive positives to take away from it. The way we executed a lot of our attack play was absolutely outstanding for a group that’s only been tougher for a short while. Around out defence I thought it was really good as well. We’ve really good systems in place and it showed that it was a really positive part of the game.”