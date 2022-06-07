Murphy Crowe latest Tipp FM Sport’s Star winner

Rugby player Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is the latest Tipp FM Sport’s Star of the Month.

The Tipp Town native took the May award in association with the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel and John Quirke Jewellers, Cahir.

She went up against showjumper Denis lynch, snooker player Brendan O’Donoghue, Cait Devane from the Tipp camogie team, Tipp Minor hurlers Paddy McCormack and Owen Horgan.

However Amee-Leigh’s performance for the Ireland Seven’s team was chosen by the panel – the Tipp Town native scored 36 tries in 34 matches.

Nominations are now open for the June award – they can be sent to [email protected]