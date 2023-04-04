March winner of the Tipp FM Sports Star of the month revealed

Under 20 Six Nations winning Ireland number eight Brian Gleeson earned the honours thanks to his performances throughout last month.

The Loughmore man was named man of the match and scored two tries as Ireland defeated England to secure a second consecutive Grand Slam at U20 level.

Gleeson, who will be eligible for the U20 grade again next year, saw off Rachael Blackmore and other top performing Tipperary sports people to take the March award.

The Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month awards are in association with the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel.