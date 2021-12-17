Healy named at fly-half for Castres clash

Ben Healy will have the Munster number 10 shirt for the province’s first home game in this year’s Champions Cup against Castres.

The Tipp man returns to the Munster fold after being among those to miss last week’s win at Wasps, and he takes the fly half jersey from the injured Joey Carbery.

There are four other changes to last week’s team, with Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn and Jack O’Donoghue coming into the pack.

Patrick Campbell, who made his debut at full back last week, retains his starting spot.

Cashel hooker Diarmuid Barron has been added to the bench for the game against Castres tomorrow at 8pm at Thomond Park.

Munster: Patrick Campbell; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Alex Kendellen.