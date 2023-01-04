Healy confirms Edinburgh move

Tipperary’s Ben Healy will be leaving Munster at the end of the season.

The 23 year old Nenagh man will be making the move to Edinburgh Rugby having turned down a contract extension from Munster and the IRFU.

Healy says it’s has been a huge decision to make and that he has career objectives he wants to target. He believes a move to a club such as Edinburgh Rugby gives him the best opportunity to fulfil his professional goals.

The former Nenagh Ormond player has made 47 appearances for the province to date with five starts at out-half so far this season and has scored 275 points for Munster.

Ben’s mother is from Glasgow which qualifies him to play for Ireland or Scotland.