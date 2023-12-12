Gleeson in the running for national sports award

A Tipperary man is in the running for the RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year award.

Loughmore’s Brian Gleeson has made the six-person shortlist for the award.

The 19-year-old played a huge role in the Ireland U20 Grand Slam winning team, scoring two tries in the final game against England.

Gleeson also helped Ireland reach the World rugby U20 Championship final, putting in two man of the match performances in the tournament.

Also nominated for the award is Irish soccer player Evan Ferguson, sailor Eve McMahon, long jumper Elizabeth Ndudi, runner Nick Griggs and swimmer Róisín Ní Riain.

The winner will be announced this Saturday December 16th.