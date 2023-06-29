Gleeson on the mark as Ireland overcome Australia

Ireland have got the win they needed against Australia in the U20 Rugby World Championship in South Africa.

Richie Murphy’s team prevailed in difficult conditions by 30 points to 10 and importantly, they earned a bonus point.

James Nicholson’s try helped Ireland come from 10-3 down to lead 11-10 at the break.

And the Irish added further tries in the second half from Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson, Gus McCarthy and Diarmuid Mangan – the fourth try coming in the last play.

Sam Prendergast kicked two penalties and a conversion, with Jack Oliver also adding a conversion.

So that’s a win and a draw for Ireland.

Next up for Ireland is Fiji on Tuesday – the Fijians play England later.