Former Cistercian College student named in Irish squad for July tests

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has included 11 uncapped players in his squad for the July Tests against Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium.

There’s no place for Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy or Keith Earls in the 37-man squad, while James Ryan has been named captain.

Former Cistercian College Roscrea student Fineen Wycherley and Munster colleague Gavin Coombes are among the 11 new faces along with Leinster trio Harry Byrne, Peter Dooley and Ross Molony.

Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Paul Boyle have also been called up with Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune, Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney.

Ireland play Japan on the 3rd of July and the USA the following week with both games set to have supporters present as part of the government’s outdoor pilot events.

Tipperary’s Alan Quinlan – a former Ireland and Munster back row – is excited at the prospect of Gavin Coombes in the green jersey.

“What he brings is a huge physicality – he’s 6 foot 5 and north of 115 kilos. He’s very, very powerful and he’s going to get better and better all the time.”

“He’s very athletic and very powerful and he’s your modern day back-row who’s really explosive as well.”