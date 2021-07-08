Fineen Wycherley named among replacements for USA test

Former Cistercian College Roscrea student Fineen Wycherley will be hoping to earn his first Irish cap this Saturday.

He’s been named among the replacements for Ireland’s final Summer Test match against the USA.

The starting fifteen has eight changes from last weekend’s win against Japan.

Four of those are in the back-line with scrum-half Craig Casey partnering Joey Carbery in the half-back line instead of Jamison Gibson-Park.

Debutant Robert Balacoune and Andrew Conway start on the wings instead of Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale while James Hume debuts at centre in place of Chris Farrell.

Two players will win their first international caps in the pack with Tom O’Toole replacing Finlay Bealham in the front row and Nick Timony in for Josh van der Flier in the back row.

Second row Ultan Dillane makes way for Ryan Baird and with Caelan Doris shifting to blindside instead of Peter O’Mahony, Gavin Coombes gets a start at number eight.

Joining Fineen Wycherley on the bench and hoping to earn their first caps are Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade, Harry Byrne and Will Addison.