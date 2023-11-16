Clonmel RFC on the road again this weekend

Clonmel will be looking to come away from this weekend’s away trip with points on the board.

The Division 2C side have had a slow start to the new season, winning two games and losing three so far this season.

Following a home win over Omagh Academicals last Saturday and their away win over Bangor earlier in the season, the Tipp side travel to Mayo to play Ballina this Saturday.

Speaking on Extra-Time, manager Joe Winston says while the long away trips take their toll, they can look forward to less travel after this weekend.

“This is where our sponsors have been very good to us and we’re actively looking for sponsorship all the time but the ones we have been very good to us.

“We have four long overnight trips every season and after this coming weekend, we’re going up to Ballina, we’ll have three out of the four out of the way which will be a help.”