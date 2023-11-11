Cashel RFC look to continue on winning ways

Cashel are hoping to make it four wins on the bounce in the AIL today.

After an opening day loss to the new Division 2A season, the Tipperary side have won their last three league games.

They sit in second place on the same number of points as their opponents today in Spafield, UL Bohemian.

Cashel defeated the Limerick side twice last season but Peter Silke of Cashel Rugby club says that won’t have much bearing today.

“They are in the same position as we are.

“Teams change from year to year and just because you beat a team last season doesn’t mean you’ll beat them this season.

“We haven’t seen them playing but obviously they are playing reasonably well, they have three wins as well and we are just hoping that home advantage will see us through but I think that will be a very good test.”

That game gets underway at 2.30pm in Cashel whilst at the same time the action gets underway in Antrim where league leaders Nenagh Ormond have travelled to play Ballymena.

Meanwhile in Division 2C today, Clonmel are at home to Omagh Academicals, where the kick-off is also at 2.30pm.