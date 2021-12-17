Cashel RFC hoping to continue push for playoff spot

By
Paul Carroll
-
Photo courtesy of Cashel RFC Facebook page

Cashel Rugby club are well positioned for the playoffs at the half way point of the AIL season.

The Division 2A side sit third in the following five wins in a row.

A top four finish would secure a playoff semi-final with the winner of the final getting promoted to Division 1B.

After a slow start to the season, Cashel club man Peter Silke is happy with how they have progressed this year.

“It’s a wonderful turnaround because we lost the first two matches we played.

“Then we had the Covid cases when Nenagh couldn’t travel and Rainey Old Boys couldn’t travel – they were opportunities to get a few extra points.

“But look, we’re very pleased now where we are at the half way stage.”