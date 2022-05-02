Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe finishes weekend as top scorer

Tipperary’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe continued her great form in the knockout stages of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Canada overnight.

After scoring 7 tries in 3 games in the group stage, The Tipp Town speedster scored Irelands winning try against the USA in the quarterfinals.

Ireland would go on to lose their semifinal meeting with Australia, however Murphy Crowe scored 4 tries in the Bronze Medal game to help Greg McNulty’s side defeat France and claim third place.

The Tipp woman finished the weekend as top scorer with 12 tries in 6 games.