Tipp FM Sports Star Award for Lynch

The winner has been announced for the September Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month award in association with the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel.

Rower Daire Lynch won the award after he secured Olympic qualification last month.

The Clonmel man, alongside his teammate Philip Doyle, won a bronze medal in the Men’s Double Sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, which also qualified their boat for the Paris Olympic Games next year.

Nominations are now open for the October award, and you can email your nominations to [email protected].