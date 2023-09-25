Daire Lynch says there’s a sense of relief to have achieved Olympic qualification

Clonmel Rower Daire Lynch has been reflecting on his World Championship bronze medal earlier this month.

Lynch also secured Olympic qualification with partner Philip Doyle in the men’s double sculls event at the world championships in Serbia

For Lynch, the relief was palpable as he was always aware that the pair were fast enough to be competitive.

“You’re almost more relieved when you get the medal because in the back of your mind – we knew we were definitely quick enough for one but there’s a lot of pressure definitely the Regatta so you’re kind of relieved to get the medal in the end.”

And you can hear more from Daire Lynch on tonight’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM from 7.