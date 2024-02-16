2023 Tipp FM Sports Star of the Year announced

The award ceremony was held in The Talbot Hotel, Clonmel where all of last year’s monthly winners were presented with their awards crafted by John Quirke Jewellers in Cahir.

Following the monthly ceremonies, the overall winner for 2023 was announced as being Clonmel rower Daire Lynch.

The 25-year-old won Bronze at the World Rowing Championships last September and alongside his teammate Philip Doyle, qualified Ireland’s boat to the Olympic Games this Summer in Paris.

Daire is currently at a Team Ireland training camp in Italy and sent on this message accepting the award.

“Well lads, how’s it going? Thanks a lot for the Sports Person of the Year Award. Sorry I can’t make it there today but I’m here in Italy on a training camp

Hopefully all going well this year I’ll be back for the World’s again next year. Thanks a lot.”

You can hear a full interview with Daire on this week’s edition of Across The Line from 6pm this evening.