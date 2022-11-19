Roscrea will meet Monaleen of limerick in the Munster Intermediate Final in 2 weeks times

Roscrea overcame a spirited Inniscarra side in FBD Semple Stadium today by three points The Final Score of 1-17 to 3-9.

The home side went in 2 points down at half time 1-6 to 0-7

However they outscored their opponents in the second half by 1-10 (13) to 2-2 (8) with Inniscarra’s two goals coming in injured time

Luke Cashin scoring 1-5 in 20 minutes in the second half helped to secure victory for the Tipperary Intermediate champions

The other semi- final also played today ended Moanleen (Limerick) 2-13 St Joseph’s DooraBearfield 0-16