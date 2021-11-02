Roscrea students drafted into rugby headguard testing for Irish company

Young rugby players at Cistercian College Roscrea have been drafted into a trial for advanced headguards to prevent concussion-related injuries.

Galway-based sports tech company N-Pro has developed its product in recent years, which they say offers impact protection which is four times better than some competitor scrum caps.

Concussion in rugby received an even greater spotlight last year when 2003 World Cup winner Steve Thompson said he was diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 43.

N-Pro CEO, Mark Ganly, says they’re delighted to link up with Cistercian to test out their product further:

“It’s a very prestigious Irish school with a rich rugby tradition. So it was brilliant to sign up a partnership with them.

“They have purchased a N-Pro for all of their first and second years so they’ve made N-Pro mandatory. They’re going to be using the product in every training session and every game.

“So we’re really looking forward to seeing the games starting soon, and we’ll be following Roscrea closely”.

The full interview with Mark Ganly on Tipp Today can be heard below: