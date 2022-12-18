Results from today’s under-21 divisional hurling and football finals

The under 21 Divisional hurling and football finals took place across the county this afternoon.

In hurling, the Mid Tipperary Under 21A final got underway in Holycross this afternoon between Drom-Inch and Thurles Sarsfields.

Thurles Sarsfield emerged as winners on a final scoreline of 2-15 to 14 points.

In the North of the county, Borrisileigh faced Kiladangan in the North Under 21A hurling final, the same game that was cancelled yesterday due to frozen pitch.

Kiladangan came into the game following a one-point win over Nenagh last weekend whilst Borris had one point to spare over Toomevara in their semi-final tie.

The game ended in a draw and went to extra time.

The final score saw Borris just about take the win 1-20 to 2-15.

Meanwhile, in the south of the county, the Under 21A football final saw the meeting of Clonmel Commercials and Mullinahone in Cahir.

Mullinahone was defeated by Clonmel Commercials, 5-13 to 6 points.

The O’Dwyer Steel West U21A Hurling Championship Final between Cashel King Cormacs and Cappawhite Gaels fixed for Dundrum was called off this morning due to frozen pitch.