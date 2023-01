Tipp had some FAI Junior Cup last-32 action today.

St. Michaels were away in Dublin to take on Howth Celtic for round 5 at the Aul Complex.

With a hat-trick from Paul Breen and a goal from Adam McGrath, St. Michael’s were able to secure a 3-1 win over their Dublin opponents and go through to the last-16 of the FAI Junior Cup.

At the same time, Peake Villa hosted Killarney Celtic at the Tower Grounds.

It wasn’t to be for the Thurles side, with the match ending 1-nil to Killarney.