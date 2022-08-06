RESULTS: Moycarkey-Borris upset Nenagh Éire Óg in county senior hurling championship

As mentioned in our news bulletin today, the untimely passing of Dillon Quirke has led to a cancellation of all remaining games that were due to take place in the Tipperary county hurling championships this weekend.

However, there is some results to report on from the games that took place last night.

In the senior championship, Moycarkey-Borris defeated Nenagh Éire Óg on a scoreline of 2-16 to 1-15.

Elsewhere in the top grade, Upperchurch-Drombane were 0-23 to 0-14 winners over Mullinahone.

In the premier intermediate championship, Moyne/Templetuohy beat Kiladangan B 0-15 to 0-14 whilst Gortnahoe-Glengoole were 5-21 to 3-21 winners over Thurles Sarsfields B.

One game took place in the intermediate championship last night, that was in Monroe where Ballingarry were 2-17 to 0-12 winners over Ballybacon/Grange.