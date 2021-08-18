Repeat of classic county final to get 2021 Dan Breen campaign underway

A repeat of last year’s classic County Senior Hurling Final will get this year’s Dan Breen Cup campaign underway on Friday week.

County Champions Kiladangan and runners-up Loughmore-Castleiney face off at Semple Stadium in Group 3 on August 27th with a 7pm throw-in at Semple Stadium.

The following day, there are two further games fixed for Semple Stadium in the Dan Breen Cup.

Toomevara face Holycross-Ballycahill at 1pm, followed by the meeting of Thurles Sarsfields and Drom/Inch at 4.30pm.

Full details on the opening weekend fixtures in the county hurling and football championships can be found here: