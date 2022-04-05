Rachael Blackmore Tipp FM March Sports Star of the Month

Rachael Blackmore is the Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month for March in association with the Talbot Hotel .

Her history making Gold Cup performance in Cheltenham on the back of ‘A Plus Tard’ raised the rafters on the English venue and followed on from her success on ‘Honeysuckle’ earlier that week.

This year’s winner of the Gold Cup was the 28th Irish trained horse to win the race and that win ensured Blackmore beat off stern competition for the Sports Star award from greyhound trainer Owen McKenna who trained Susie Sapphire to the Easter Cup in Shelbourne Park and added to his many other successes to date.

Also, in the mix this month were the Tipperary Youths Darts team, captained by Keenan Norris and managed by Mick Smith, who beat Laois 3-1 in the final to take another All-Ireland home to Tipperary last month.

Killenaule based jockey – Blackmore – will receive a specially engraved plaque from John Quirke Jewelers, Cahir for her latest victory and will also enjoy lunch in the company of friends at the all-new Talbot Hotel, Clonmel, the sponsor the Sports Star awards.

The Sports Star of the Month entries are now open for April.

The entries for April can be sent to [email protected] across the month.