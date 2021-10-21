Rachael Blackmore to return on Saturday after injury lay-off

It’s been announced that Rachael Blackmore will return to the competitive saddle this Saturday at Ballybrit.

The Killenaule jockey has been out of action since sustaining a fractured ankle and a hip injury at Killarney in July.

But it’s been announced today that Rachael is booked to ride Balko Des Flos in the WB Gavin & Co Handicap Hurdle in Galway for Henry de Bromhead on Saturday afternoon.

Rachael became a household name earlier this year, becoming the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National, and also leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival.