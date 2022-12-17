Rachael Blackmore nominated for RTE Sportsperson of the Year

Rachael Blackmore is among the nominees to be named RTE Sportsperson of the year this evening.

The Killenaule jockey would be the first person to win the award in back-to-back years since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008.

Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup this year, on board A Plus Tard and also retained the Champion Hurdle on board Honeysuckle.

Katie Taylor is favourite to take the award whilst Kerry footballer David Clifford is a close second favourite.

The winner will be announced tonight on RTE 1 from 9.45pm.