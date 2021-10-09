Quarter-final draws made for Tipperary hurling & football chmapionships

Loughmore-Castleiney secured a quarter-final spot in the Tipperary senior hurling championship last night.

That’s after they beat Killenaule in the preliminary quarter-final on a final score of 2-21 to 0-12.

Following the game, the quarter-final draw was made for the Dan Breen Cup.

The games take place next weekend and see Loughmore play Kilruane MacDonaghs, Kiladangan play Upperchurch-Drombane, Mullinahone are against Borrisileigh and Thurles Sarsfields will play Clonoulty/Rossmore.

The draws were also made for the Seamus O’Riain quarter-finals which will also take place next weekend.

They see Templederry Kenyons play Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Clonakenny are against Cashel King Cormacs, it’s Killenaule versus Kiladangan B and Thurles Sarsfields B are against St. Mary’s.

Quarter-final draws were also made in the senior and intermediate football championships.

In the senior football, it’s Moyle Rovers against Ballyporeen, Kilsheelan-Kilcash against Loughmore-Castleiney, Clonmel Commercials against Upperchurch-Drombane and JK Brackens against Ardfinnan.

In the intermediate championship, the last eight sees Grangemockler-Ballyneale face Clonoulty/Rossmore, JK Brackens B play Fethard, Galtee Rovers will meet Mullinahone and Golden-Kilfeacle take on Drom-Inch.

All of those games will take place on the weekend of October 23rd and 24th.

A busy weekend of gaelic games continues today in Tipperary.

At 2pm, we’ll have live commentary of the under 19A hurling county final between Thurles Sarsfields and St. Marys.

Then at 3 o’clock, four relegation semi-finals get underway.

In the Dan Breen relegation semi-final, Eire Og Annacarty meet Holycross/Ballycahill in Clonoulty whilst in the intermediate relegation semi, Ballybacon Grange meet Arravale Rovers in Cahir.

Then both Seamus O’Riain relegation semi-finals throw-in at 3, they see Lorrha face Newport in Nenagh whilst Burgess and Sean Treacys go head to head in Templederry.