Premier to welcome Waterford to Semple Stadium for Munster quarter-final clash tomorrow

Tipperary can’t feel sorry for themselves following a poor league campaign according to David Power

His senior football side were relegated from Division Three of the league and start their championship campaign tomorrow afternoon.

The Premier welcome Waterford to Semple Stadium in their Munster quarter-final clash with throw-in set for 2pm on Sunday.

David Power says Tipperary must leave the poor league campaign behind them:

“There’s no point in feeling sorry for ourselves, we’re after having a disappointing league.

“I suppose injuries and stuff probably went against us a bit but it still doesn’t excuse the silly mistakes that we’ve made in various games but also in a lot of the games as well we played some decent football but we got undone by maybe ten or fifteen minutes of very poor football.

“We have to get on with it.

“We are playing Waterford on Sunday, it’s going to be hard game and we haven’t won a competitive game since beating Waterford in the McGrath Cup so it’s going to be hard.

