Power makes 3 changes to Tipperary team to face Leitrim

David Power has named his team to take on Leitrim tomorrow in the National Football League.
There’s three changes to the team that drew with Waterford last weekend.
Dean Carew of Upperchurch-Drombane comes into the full-back line, Luke Boland of Moyle Rovers comes in in the half-back line whilst Sean O’Connor of Commercials is at 15.
Leitrim, managed by former Mayo footballer Andy Moran, were beaten by Cavan last weekend on a final score of 0-12 to 0-08.
We’ll have live commentary of that tomorrow’s game here on TIPP FM at 2pm with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.
Tipperary squad to play Leitrim:
1 (GK) Evan Comerford Kilsheelan Kilcash
2 Shane O’Connell Golden Kilfeacle
3 Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney
4 Dean Carew Upperchurch Drombane
5 Bill Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash
6 Colm O’Shaughnessy Ardfinnan
7 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers
8 Conal Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
9 Stephen Quirke Moyle Rovers
10 Jason Lonergan Clonmel Commercials
11 Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials
12 Colman Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
13 Eanna McBride JK Brackens
14 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen
15 Sean O’Connor Clonmel Commercials
16 (GK) Michael O’Reilly Clonmel Commercials
17 Teddy Doyle Ballina
18 Paudie Feehan Killenaule
19 Shane Foley Moyle Rovers
20 Martin Kehoe CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
21 Robbie Kiely Barryroe, Cork
22 Sean O’Connell Loughmore Castleiney
23 Mark O’Meara Grangemockler Ballyneale
24 Mikey O’Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
25 Mark Russell Aherlow
26 Conor Ryan Loughmore Castleiney