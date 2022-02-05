Power makes 3 changes to Tipperary team to face Leitrim

David Power has named his team to take on Leitrim tomorrow in the National Football League.

There’s three changes to the team that drew with Waterford last weekend.

Dean Carew of Upperchurch-Drombane comes into the full-back line, Luke Boland of Moyle Rovers comes in in the half-back line whilst Sean O’Connor of Commercials is at 15.

Leitrim, managed by former Mayo footballer Andy Moran, were beaten by Cavan last weekend on a final score of 0-12 to 0-08.

We’ll have live commentary of that tomorrow’s game here on TIPP FM at 2pm with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.

Tipperary squad to play Leitrim:

1 (GK) Evan Comerford Kilsheelan Kilcash

2 Shane O’Connell Golden Kilfeacle

3 Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney

4 Dean Carew Upperchurch Drombane

5 Bill Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash

6 Colm O’Shaughnessy Ardfinnan

7 Luke Boland Moyle Rovers

8 Conal Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

9 Stephen Quirke Moyle Rovers

10 Jason Lonergan Clonmel Commercials

11 Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials

12 Colman Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

13 Eanna McBride JK Brackens

14 Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen

15 Sean O’Connor Clonmel Commercials

16 (GK) Michael O’Reilly Clonmel Commercials

17 Teddy Doyle Ballina

18 Paudie Feehan Killenaule

19 Shane Foley Moyle Rovers

20 Martin Kehoe CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

21 Robbie Kiely Barryroe, Cork

22 Sean O’Connell Loughmore Castleiney

23 Mark O’Meara Grangemockler Ballyneale

24 Mikey O’Shea CJ Kickhams Mullinahone

25 Mark Russell Aherlow

26 Conor Ryan Loughmore Castleiney