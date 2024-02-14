Plenty of Tipperary involvement in tonight’s Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

Plenty of Tipperary players will be involved in tonight’s Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals.

Mary Immaculate College take on SETU Waterford in Mallow at 5.15pm.

Mary I’s team includes Cathal Quinn and Devon Ryan of Cashel King Cormacs, Nenagh’s Conor Hennessy, Keith Ryan of Upperchurch Drombane and Joe Caesar of Holycross Ballycahill among others.

That game is followed by the meeting of University of Galway and University of Limerick in St Joseph’s Doora Barefield at 6.30pm.

UL’s team includes Moycarkey’s Max Hackett, Conal Moran of Shannon Rovers, Michael Corcoran of the Silvermines and Moyne/Templetuohy’s Gearoid O’Connor.

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill says managing players such as Gearoid O’Connor during this busy period can be done:

“The Fitzgibbon just takes that little bit of management, it can be done if you have good rapport with Fitzgibbon Cup managers and making sure that your players are not over taxed.

“Players can play and enjoy their college hurling which they want to do as well as being part of an intercounty set up.

“We won’t see Gearoid again now until maybe the Fitzgibbon is over and we are happy with that and he’s happy with that.

“That’s the only way we can work out the cluster of fixtures at the moment is good dialogue between everyone.”

Tipperary players on remaining Fitzgibbon Cup panels:

Mary Immaculate College:

Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

Shane Lowe (Moyne/Templetuohy)

Darragh Brennan (Skeheenarinky)

Diarmuid Looby (Lattin-Cullen)

Ciaran Lloyd (Moyne/Templetuohy)

Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs)

Conor Hennessy (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Joseph Caesar (Holycross/Ballycahill)

Devon Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs)

James Devaney (Borrisileigh)

Aidan O’Heney (Emly)

Matthew Power (Ballina)

SETU Waterford: None

University of Galway: None

University of Limerick:

Conal Moran (Shannon Rovers)

Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne/Templetuohy)

Max Hackett (Moycarkey/Borris)

Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)