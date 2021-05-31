Paddy Cadell: ‘Great to be in a set up that is striving to win all the time’

Tipperary hurling midfielder Paddy Cadell has spoken of the joy of getting back into action after an unusually long spell off the fields.

The JK Brackens man is among those aiming to stake a claim for a starting position in Liam Sheedy’s 15 for the Championship, and Tipp have made a positive start with one win and two draws in a difficult League group.

Paddy made his first start in a win over Galway last Saturday, and says he’s really enjoying being back in action after the prolonged lockdown:

“Yea it’s brilliant. I suppose any time you’re involved with an intercounty panel the energy is going to be high.

“Lads are training really hard. Fellas have trained all year round to get back to playing matches. It’s really great to have them and it’s really great to be involved in a set up that are striving to win all the time.”

The JK Brackens and Tipperary midfielder paid tribute to those working across the board in Tipp GAA and those putting in the work with juveniles.

After winning minor, U20 and U21 All Irelands since 2016 the experienced youngster says the work being put in the last few years is now paying off:

“The Tipperary panels at the moment are hugely successful set ups and it’s great to be involved in that.

“I have had success over the last number of years which has been great but that’s on the back of coaches and selectors working really hard to get their team right and able to compete at the top level.”

Paddy Cadell was speaking to Tipp FM at the launch of a major new JK Brackens club fundraiser, where they’re raffling off a brand new Camper Van worth 75,000 euro.