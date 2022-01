There was defeat for Orla O’Dwyer and the Brisbane Lions overnight in the opening round of the AFLW Premiership.

The reigning champions were beaten away to Adelaide Crows on a final score of 39 points to 9.

However, the Tipperary dual star was a bright spark for the Lions, recording 21 disposals and 7 tackles whilst gaining 448m.

O’Dwyers’ side were struck with injuries to two key players during the game with Dakota Davidson and Kate Lutkins failing to finish the game.