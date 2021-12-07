North Tipp GAA votes in 2022 board at Annual Convention

Many of the key positions in the North Tipperary GAA Board will remain unchanged in 2022.

The division held its Annual Convention in Ballycommon last night, with Borris-Ileigh’s Michael Tierney reinstated as Chairperson, and fellow club man Philip Delaney as Secretary.

Kiladangan’s Mike Flynn will be Treasurer next year, and his club colleague Michael Quinn will be PRO.

Portroe’s Paudie Malone remains Coaching Officer, while Newports’s John Delaney becomes Development Officer for the board.

2022 North Tipperary GAA Board:

President – Matt Hassett (Toomevara)

Vice-President – Donie Nealon (Burgess)

Chairperson – Michael Tierney (Borris-Ileigh)

Vice-Chairperson – Brendan Shanahan (Portroe)

Secretary – Philip Delaney (Borris-Ileigh)

Assistant Secretary – Michael Kennedy (Lorrha Dorrha)

Treasurer – Mike Flynn (Kiladangan)

Assistant Treasurer – John Delaney (Newport)

PRO – Michael Quinn (Kiladangan)

Children’s Officer – Cora Moroney (Newport)

Officer for Irish Language & Culture – Ronan Kenny (Inane Rovers)

Coaching Officer – Paudie Malone (Portroe)

Development Officer – John Delaney (Newport)