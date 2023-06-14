No joy for Dylan Slevin in Germany

There was disappointment this week for Tipperary darts player Dylan Slevin.

The 20 year old from Borrisokane was competing for a ProTour title over the past two days in Hildesheim.

On Monday he was paired with Australian native Damon Heta, ‘The Heat’, in the last 128 of the Players Championship 13 where he lost 6-1.

‘The Heat’ went on to qualify for the semifinals where he was eventually knocked out by Gary Anderson.

On day two in the Players Championship 14 – Slevin had a slightly better showing.

However, he still lost out 6-4 to Bradley Brooks in the first round with Brooks going on to the last 16.