New NT&DL Premier Division champions could be crowned today

Killavilla United can secure the NT&DL Premier Division title today.

The Roscrea side need just two points from their remaining three games.to be crowned champions.

Whilst Killavilla don’t have a game this weekend, they will be crowned champions with three games remaining if second placed Clodiagh Rangers fail to beat Nenagh Celtic at home today.

That match is one of four in the Premier Division this morning along with Ballymackey vs Borroway Rovers, Borrisokane vs BT Harps and Lough Derg vs Moneygall.

All four games kick-off at 11.30am.