Nenagh Ormond take on Cork in today’s Munster Senior Challenge Cup Semi-Final

Nenagh Ormond are playing in one of the club’s highest profile games this afternoon.

The Tipperary side welcome Cork’s Highfield RFC to New Ormond Park for today’s Munster Senior Challenge Cup Semi-Final at 12 noon.

Nenagh beat Division 1A side Garryowen in the quarter-finals and now welcome a Division 1B side for theri last four encounter.

Nenagh Ormond Director of Rugby John Long explains what it would mean to reach a Munster Senior Cup final:

“It’d be huge.

“The semi-final of the senior cup is probably the highest tiered game the club has ever reached and to make the final would be another step up.

“It would be a just reward for the work that’s gone in and the work that’s done in behind the scenes.

“From President to committee to coaches to players, the commitment and work that goes in there is phenomenal.

“To be rewarded with a place in the senior cup final would be well deserved and it would be a very welcome achievement.