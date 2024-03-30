Nenagh Ormond aiming for historic title victory this afternoon

Nenagh Ormond have the chance to create history this afternoon.

The North Tipp club can win the Division 2A title when they welcome Barnhall to New Ormond Park at 2.30pm.

Nenagh lay 10 points ahead of second placed Barnhall with two games left to play but Nenagh’s 206-point score difference means even a losing bonus point would secure the crown today.

The Division 2A trophy will be in attendance today and a result would see the Tipp side be promoted to Division 1B for the first time in the club’s history.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Director of Rugby at Nenagh Ormond John Long says it would be a massive achievement:

“In 2005, Nenagh became the first Tipperary senior club and in 2014 we got promoted to Division 2A where we currently are.

“To climb to Division 1B, it’s unbelievable, you’re talking about being one of the top 20 clubs in the country, in the four provinces.

“It’s a massive achievement for any club and for a club the size of Nenagh it’s huge, a massive massive achievement.”

Meanwhile, Cashel will be hoping Nenagh can beat Barnhall allowing Cashel to leapfrog the Kildare side into second place should they beat Malone away at 2.30pm.

In Division 2C, Clonmel can secure their safety with a result when they welcome Bangor to Ardghaoithe, also at 2.30pm.