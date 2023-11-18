Nenagh cement lead in Division 2A as 3 Tipp teams win in the AIL

Nenagh Ormond have cemented their place at the top of Division 2A, of the AIL with a bonus point win at home this afternoon.

The Munster rugby senior club of the year have recorded their 6th win on the trot beating Banbridge 39-3.

Second-placed Cashel are doing their best of keep the pressure on the leaders.

They had a win on the road 24-19 up away to Barnhall in Leixlip.

Ben Twomey at full back with two of the three tries and successful with three conversions and a penalty.

While, in Division 2C, Clonmel made it a clean sweep for the Tipperary teams with another win on the road.

They beat Ballina on a final scoreline of 23-27 in Mayo.