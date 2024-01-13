Nenagh and Cashel battle the pick of AIL action today

The AIL returns following the Christmas break this afternoon.

The big game locally sees Division 2A league leaders Nenagh Ormond host second placed Cashel in New Ormond Park at 2.30pm.

The sides met in Cashel in the last fixture before the break, with Nenagh winning 20-16 on the day in Spafield to extend their winning run to nine games from nine.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Peter Silke from Cashel Rugby Club is expecting another tight affair today:

“There’s never much between the teams, they are two good teams, two good backlines but I think two powerful packs.

“I think the battle is going to be up front, Nenagh have a very big pack but Cashel have a very mobile pack and think whoever can get on top in that area will have a very good chance.”

Elsewhere today, Clonmel travel to Wexford in Division 2C to take on Enniscorthy at 2.30pm.