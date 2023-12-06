National Hurling & Football League fixtures confirmed for Tipperary

Tipperary’s fixtures for the 2024 National Hurling & Football Leagues have been confirmed.

The hurlers begin their campaign away to Dublin on Saturday February 3rd before hosting Galway and Westmeath.

Liam Cahill’s men then travel to the Gaelic Grounds to play Limerick on Saturday March 9th before travelling to Belfast to play Antrim the following Saturday.

For the senior footballers, their Division Four campaign gets underway on Saturday January 27th at home to Carlow and will also host Laois, Wexford and Waterford.

Paul Kelly’s side will play three away games against Longford, Leitrim and and overseas trip to play London on February 18th.

Tipperary’s 2024 National Hurling League Fixtures:

Saturday February 3rd – Dublin vs Tipperary at 2.30pm in Parnell Park

Sunday February 11th – Tipperary vs Galway at 3.45pm in Semple Stadium

Saturday February 24th – Tipperary vs Westmeath at 4pm in Semple Stadium

Saturday March 9th – Limerick vs Tipperary at 7.35pm in Gaelic Grounds

Saturday March 16th – Antrim vs Tipperary at 3pm in Corrigan Park, Belfast

Tipperary’s 2024 National Football League Fixtures:

Saturday January 27th – Tipperary vs Carlow at 6pm in Semple Stadium

Sunday February 4th – Longford vs Tipperary at 2pm in Pearse Park

Sunday February 18th – London vs Tipperary at 1pm in McGovern Park, London

Sunday February 25th – Tipperary vs Laois at 2pm in Semple Stadium

Sunday March 3rd – Tipperary vs Waterford at pm in Semple Stadium

Saturday March 16th – Tipperary vs Wexford at 6pm in Semple Stadium

Sunday March 24th – Leitrim vs Tipperary at 1pm in Carrick on Shannon

Meanwhile, the GAA’s Master Fixture plan for next year was released today and sees the 2024 All-Ireland senior hurling final fixed for July 21st with the senior football final taking place on July 28th.

Also announced today was a change to the structures of the National Hurling Leagues for 2025.

The top two teams in each division will be promoted whilst the bottom two will be relegated whilst Division One A for 2025 will be comprised of the top 3 teams in divisions 1A and 1B in 2024 and the best 4th placed team.