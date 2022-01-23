Mullinahone in All-Ireland semi-final action today

Mullinahone have the chance to make it to an All-Ireland Ladies Football final this afternoon.

The Tipperary junior champions are in All-Ireland Junior semi-final action against Galway’s St. Brendan’s in Callan at 1pm.

Former Tipperary hurler Paul Kelly is manager of the Mullinahone team which has Kilkenny senior camogie star Denise Gaule listed at full-forward.

Their opponents today however have All-Ireland series experience, as they were All-Ireland Intermediate semi-finalists in 2018.

The other semi-final also throws-in at 1pm and sees Dublin’s St. Judes host Monaghan’s Carrickmacross.

The winners of both semi-finals will meet in the decider in two weeks time.

Mullinahone: A Browning; E Horan, A Fennelly, A O’Brien; E Cody, M Walsh (capt.), J Brett; N Shelly, A O’Shea; C Foley, M Kenneally, L O’Shea; C Gunn, D Gaule, C Egan.

St Brendan’s: Sinead Kelly; Sarah Kelly, N Ward, A McDonagh; L Shaughnessy, M Mitchell, L Farrell; E Muldoon, L Walsh (capt.); A Martin, A Trayers, L Booth; L Greally, M Delaney, B Conway.