Mullianhone fall short to St. Judes in All-Ireland final

It wasn’t to be for Mullinahone in today’s All-Ireland junior Ladies Football Final.

In Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, the Tipp champions lost out to Dublin side St. Jude’s on a final score of 3-09 to 1-08.

With a strong breeze behind them, Mullinahone got off to a Perfect start with Aoibhe O’Shea finding the back of the net after 27 seconds.

They dominated the opening stages, building a 1-03 to no score lead, however, the Dublin side scored three goals in 10 minutes to take back control before half-time.

Mullinahone were not able to overturn the lead playing against the wind in the second half as the Dublin side held on to become All-Ireland champions.