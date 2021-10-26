Mullaney to stay on for 4th year in charge of Tipperary Senior Camogie side

Ballinahinch’s Bill Mullaney will remain in charge of the Tipperary Senior Camogie team for the 2022 season.

It’ll be the fourth year in charge for Bill, with each of the previous campaigns ending in All Ireland semi-final heartache.

He’s being rejoined in the backroom team this year by Denis Kelly, Dinny Ferncombe and Mary Howard, while Carmel Bradshaw and Alan O’Connor have also been added.

The senior side’s 2021 campaign ended with a four point defeat to eventual All Ireland Champions Galway in August.