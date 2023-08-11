Tipp driver taking part in Mondello Historic Race Festival

Tipperary’s Nicole Drought was in the thick of the action at last weekend’s 12 hour race at Snetterton in the UK.

The Roscrea driver along with team mates Louis Harvey and Will Hillyard led for a long time in their Ford Ka before a drive through penalty saw them drop down the field.

However a late charge from Nicole saw the Pro-Am Racing team finish second.

This weekend the former Coláiste Phobal Roscrea pupil will be part of the Historic Race Festival at Mondello Park – she will be driving a 600 brake horsepower Spice-Hart which was a class winner at the Le Mans 24 hour.