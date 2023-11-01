More success for Tipp driver in the UK

Roscrea’s Nicole Drought’s incredible 2023 season continued last weekend at the famous Brands Hatch circuit in the UK.

The Roscrea native competed in the MSVR Trackday Trophy on Saturday while on Sunday she was on the start line for the 8 hour EnduroKA race.

Nicole and Justin Roberts took their Honda Civic to second on Saturday.

On Sunday she was laid low with a bout of food poisoning which led to a visit to the medical centre which meant her three co-drivers had to take to the start without her for the 8 hours race in the Ka.

Nicole recovered enough to take her place at the wheel and took the lead before handing over the reins once again with the Pro-Am Racing team first to pass the chequered flag.