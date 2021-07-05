Success for Drought at Silverstone

A Tipperary driver had an impressive win over the weekend on one of motorsports most iconic tracks.

Roscrea’s Nicole Drought was competing at Silverstone in the Britcar Endurance Championship.

The 25-year-old, along with her teammate Danny Krywyj took first place in the Class 4 two-hour event on the Grand Prix track.

Drought was at the wheel of a Hyundai TCR for the first time in a competitive race, winning the event for her team Motus One.

Nicole’s next outing in the Championship will be on July 31st at the Brands Hatch Indy circuit in Kent.