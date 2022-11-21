The Sierra Cosworth won the 1992 Circuit of Ireland with Frank Meagher behind the wheel

A car driven to victory in the Circuit of Ireland Rally by Tipperary legend Frank Meagher will take to the roads again next month.

World Rally Championship star Craig Breen will be behind the wheel of the Ford Sierra Cosworth on December 3rd next in the Killarney History Rally having recently completed a full restoration of the car.

Cloneen’s Frank Meagher won the 1992 Circuit in the Cosworth – he died in a crash in 2002 at the age of 39 and had been Breen’s childhood hero.

This will be the cars first appearance since Breen – a member of the Carrick on Suir Motor Club – carried out the restoration.