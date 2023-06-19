Impressive win for Nicole Drought at Donnington Park

Tipperary’s Nicole Drought made a winning debut in the BRSCC ClubSport Trophy in the UK over the weekend.

The Roscrea driver partnered Matt Mills in a Mini Cooper S at Donnington Park following a last minute deal.

Nicole qualified P2 in the Mini with her team mate Matt holding second from the start.

When he pitted and handed over to Nicole, she set a series of fastest laps, caught the leading BMW, took the lead on the Melbourne Loop and pulled away for a strong class win.

A rain affected C1 Endurance race saw Nicole finish 8th overall along with team mates David Drinkwater and James Poulton.