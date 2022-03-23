Meagher says its been a long road to win IMMAF title

Colin Meagher is looking forward to building on his success to date.

The Clonmel based Mixed Martial Arts competitor became the Irish Amateur Welterweight Champion of the IMMAF (Irish Mixed Martial Arts Federation) in February.

Despite being the first official competition of its kind, Colin has been competing at National & International level for well over a decade and this victory for Colin and his SBG Clonmel Gym, is the culmination of years of hard work.

The All Ireland champion collected the February Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month over lunch at the Talbot hotel Clonmel this week, and told Tipp FM Sport it’s been a fantastic month since winning the title.

He says he’s just delighted all the effort paid off.

“Proud to win this trophy and I really appreciate it and thank you for having me up here for this. It’s a surreal experience obviously and I’m very happy and proud to have achieved my goals.

“A long road – I’m getting there. A couple of fights to win that title but I suppose a lifetime of dedication to a craft to be able to get there. It makes it bitter sweet.”